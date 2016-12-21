Preview: Sharks at Ducks

Preview: Sharks at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks hope they will recognize their surroundings at Honda Center on Tuesday, when they face off against the Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks in a rare home contest. Anaheim is in the midst of a stretch during which they play eight of nine on the road and hits the ice in its own rink after completing a 2-3-1 trek prior to the holiday break with a 2-1 overtime loss at Ottawa on Thursday.

