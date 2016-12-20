Preview: Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sh...

Preview: Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks 12/20/16

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Matchsticks & Gasoline

No time to enjoy the win over Arizona as the Flames head right to San Jose for a back to back with the Sharks. The Flames so far this season are 2-5 on the second night of back to back's and this is a huge game for the Flames as 2 VERY valuable points in the Pacific are up for grabs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matchsticks & Gasoline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14) Jun '14 J barker 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,735

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC