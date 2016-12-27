Out of nowhere, Sharks finally got their Stanley Cup chance
San Jose Sharks fans pose for pictures before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, June 12, 2016. The Sharks didn't come out of nowhere to reach the Stanley Cup Final last spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC