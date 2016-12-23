Oilers' McLellan was happy to see Sha...

Oilers' McLellan was happy to see Sharks advance to Cup final

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McLellan couldn't help but feel good for several people around the Sharks franchise when the team made it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in June. "I was happy for a lot of people here, and in particular, the fans," McLellan said Friday afternoon at SAP Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14) Jun '14 J barker 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,441

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC