Oilers' McLellan was happy to see Sharks advance to Cup final
Edmonton Oilers coach Todd McLellan couldn't help but feel good for several people around the Sharks franchise when the team made it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in June. "I was happy for a lot of people here, and in particular, the fans," McLellan said Friday afternoon at SAP Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC