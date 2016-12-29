Nikolay Goldobin pots another two points in Barracuda win
The Sharks selected Nikolay Goldobin in the first round of the 2014 entry draft because they saw a talented forward who could develop into a two-way player. Barracuda head coach Roy Sommer thinks Goldobin has improved his defensive game to the point where he's ready for his call up to the San Jose Sharks and the Russian's offensive game is already there.
