Video: Hockey fans are excited to see their favourite NHL player Brent Burns appear on the Pepsi Spire machine screen at a SUBWAY restaurant. NHL player Brent Burns surprised fans as they experienced the Pepsi Spire, available exclusively at SUBWAY restaurants Video: Hockey fans are excited to see their favourite NHL player Brent Burns appear on the Pepsi Spire machine screen at a SUBWAY restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.