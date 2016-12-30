Goalie nods: Dell gives Jones the night off in San Jose
Aaron Dell will make his first start since Dec. 10 tonight, when the Sharks host the Flyers in San Jose. Dell's nod means Martin Jones will get a well-deserved break.
