Game Day Preview #37, San Jose Sharks @ Los Angeles Kings
The Sharks are at the top of the Pacific, have won four in a row and eight of the last ten. The Kings have dropped out of the wild card spot, are trying to avoid embarking on a three-game losing streak, and don't seem to remember how to score goals.
