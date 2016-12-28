Edmonton Oilers Prepare for Key Pacific Matchup
Edmonton will take on Los Angeles Thursday, then face Vancouver on New Year's Eve. Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks Friday, Edmonton fell out of the Pacific Division lead, but doesn't trail far behind.
