Donskoi scores twice in big second period as Sharks top Flames

The Sharks provided a bit more evidence Tuesday that they've eradicated one of their bigger issues from the 2015-16 season. The Sharks scored four goals in a 10:44 span in the second period - including two from Joonas Donskoi in less than two minutes - in a 4-1 pasting of the Calgary Flames in their first game back at SAP Center after a four-game road trip.

