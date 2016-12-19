Donald Trump picks Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola as Army secretary
Donald Trump picks Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola as Army secretary Viola is a 1977 West Point graduate who bought the Panthers in 2013. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i0IHR2 President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he is nominating Vincent Viola, the founder of Virtu Financial, to be the Secretary of the Army.
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
