Burns scores winner as Sharks down Ducks in OT
San Jose Sharks' Melker Karlsson, center, of Sweden, celebrates his goal as Anaheim Ducks' Kevin Bieksa, foreground, skates nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. One lucky winner will receive a brand new Napoleon Gas Grill from Skoog Heating and Cooling! Simply fill out the entry form online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC