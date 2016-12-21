Burns scores winner as Sharks down Ducks in OT

Brent Burns scored 2:46 into overtime, Martin Jones stopped 34 shots and the Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night. Melker Karlsson and Paul Martin also scored for the Sharks, who spent the morning in San Jose before boarding a plane and then outlasting the Ducks to win their third straight game and sixth of their last seven to maintain their lead atop the Pacific Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.