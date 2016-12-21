Burns scores winner as Sharks down Du...

Burns scores winner as Sharks down Ducks in OT

Yesterday Read more: Brandon Sun

Brent Burns scored 2:46 into overtime, Martin Jones stopped 34 shots and the Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night. Melker Karlsson and Paul Martin also scored for the Sharks, who spent the morning in San Jose before boarding a plane and then outlasting the Ducks to win their third straight game and sixth of their last seven to maintain their lead atop the Pacific Division.

