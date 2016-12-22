Are the Edmonton Oilers for real?
The Sharks host the Oilers for the first time this season Friday with the teams tied for first place in the Pacific. When the team's met for the first time last season the Sharks were 14-13-1 and in second in the division while Edmonton was 12-15-2 and in fourth.
