WBS Penguins: Pittsburgh signs goalie DeSmith

After serving as a "Black Ace" during the Pittsburgh Penguins' run to a second straight Stanley Cup this spring, goaltender Casey DeSmith knew he wanted to remain with the organization going forward. Pittsburgh signed DeSmith to a two-year, two-way NHL contract amid a flurry of transactions on the first day of free agency.

Chicago, IL

