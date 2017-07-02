Trevor Daley Top 5 Goals
Trevor Daley is one of the Red Wings newest signings as the 33-year-old defenseman was inked to a three-year contract. During his time in the NHL, Daley has won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Octopus Thrower.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May '17
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC