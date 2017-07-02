Trevor Daley Top 5 Goals

Trevor Daley Top 5 Goals

Trevor Daley is one of the Red Wings newest signings as the 33-year-old defenseman was inked to a three-year contract. During his time in the NHL, Daley has won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

