Predators sign Bonino away from Pens and trade Wilson to Avs

The Nashville Predators took care of an area of concern Saturday, signing center Nick Bonino away from the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins with a $16.4 million, four-year contract. Bonino was a key player for the Penguins during the past two postseasons, contributing a total of 25 points to help them hoist the Cup twice - including against the Predators last month.

