Pittsburgh Penguins: What Antti Niemi...

Pittsburgh Penguins: What Antti Niemi Could Bring to Pittsburgh

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Pens Labyrinth

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed Antti Niemi to a one-year, $700,000 after he was bought out by the Dallas Stars earlier this week. Now I wrote about the possibility of signing Niemi earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pens Labyrinth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Jun 16 His phartse 96
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May '17 Nashville Bound 1
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,569 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC