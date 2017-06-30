Pittsburgh Penguins sign defenseman Matt Hunwick for 3 years
July 1st is always a day where the Pittsburgh Penguins seemingly lose more than they gain in terms of talent going out to free agency compared to guys signed back. 2017 would prove no different, especially on defense with Trevor Daley and Ron Hainsey leaving the organization.
