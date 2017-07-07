Pittsburgh Penguins: Jordan Staal Cou...

Pittsburgh Penguins: Jordan Staal Could Be a Good Fit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pens Labyrinth

With Nick Bonino off to Nashville, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in need of a third line center. Matt Duchene's name has been mentioned, but another name recently mentioned by DK Pittsburgh Sports is former Penguin Jordan Staal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pens Labyrinth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Jun 16 His phartse 96
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May '17 Nashville Bound 1
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC