Pens Points: Arbitration edition

As expected, Conor Sheary and Brian Dumoulin have opted for arbitration. We now wait to see when their hearing dates will be, but the team and players' reps can negotiate up to that time and most filings don't actually result in the process completing so it's wait and see mode.

