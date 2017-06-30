Pens Points: Arbitration edition
As expected, Conor Sheary and Brian Dumoulin have opted for arbitration. We now wait to see when their hearing dates will be, but the team and players' reps can negotiate up to that time and most filings don't actually result in the process completing so it's wait and see mode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May '17
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC