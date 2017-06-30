Penguins will look different next season
After celebrating a Stanley Cup championship for a second consecutive season, general manager Jim Rutherford told the Penguins' pending free agents to test the market and report back if they want to return. There's not much room at the inn and it turns out that the Penguins will look very different as they try for a three-peat next season.
