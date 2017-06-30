McDavid signs $100 million deal with ...

McDavid signs $100 million deal with Oilers

Read more: Yahoo Sports

The Edmonton Oilers and their young star announced an eight-year, $100 million contract on Wednesday, with an average annual value of $12.5 million. That's down slightly from the $13.25 million annual value that was reported last week, which was already less than the maximum hit, but still gives McDavid the highest cap number in the NHL beginning in 2018-19 when the contract kicks in.

