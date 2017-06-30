Great War ushered in anthem era

Fans sing the national anthem at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Pittsburgh as they watch television coverage of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final taking place in Nashville, Tenn., between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators. Fans who can recite the words as easily as the alphabet will sing or listen to the story of a flag that continued to wave throughout one of the most famous battles in American history.

