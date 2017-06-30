From the Branches: Welcome to Toronto, Patrick
Good morning, PPP! Yesterday, after taking Canada Day off to enjoy the fireworks and admire Toronto's harbor duck , the Maple Leafs pulled out their big move! We have a Patrick Marleau now. Three whole years of him! An underrated aspect of this signing? With the addition of Marleau, the Maple Leafs can now ice an entire lineup of skaters named Mar-.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May '17
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC