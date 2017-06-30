From the Branches: Welcome to Toronto, Patrick

Good morning, PPP! Yesterday, after taking Canada Day off to enjoy the fireworks and admire Toronto's harbor duck , the Maple Leafs pulled out their big move! We have a Patrick Marleau now. Three whole years of him! An underrated aspect of this signing? With the addition of Marleau, the Maple Leafs can now ice an entire lineup of skaters named Mar-.

