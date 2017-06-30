Chris Kunitz pours out emotions upon leaving Pittsburgh Penguins
Chris Kunitz, who played on back-to-back Stanley Cup champions with the Pittsburgh Penguins, signed a one-year contract Saturday with the Tampa Bay Lightning. It ended an eight-season run with the team, and Kunitz spoke at great length on what it meant to be with the organization for so long.
