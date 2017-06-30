Blues 20 mins ago 9:03 a.m.Blues firs...

Blues 20 mins ago 9:03 a.m.Blues first round pick Kostin has sights set on playing in North America

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

It was the first day of prospects camp for the St. Louis Blues last week and setting up shop on the left faceoff dot was the 31st pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, Klim Kostin. Kostin, a big, powerful, imposing-looking 6-foot-3, 196-pound player with the raw ability of skill and size, was hammering one-timers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Jun 16 His phartse 96
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May '17 Nashville Bound 1
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,546 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC