Blues 20 mins ago 9:03 a.m.Blues first round pick Kostin has sights set on playing in North America
It was the first day of prospects camp for the St. Louis Blues last week and setting up shop on the left faceoff dot was the 31st pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, Klim Kostin. Kostin, a big, powerful, imposing-looking 6-foot-3, 196-pound player with the raw ability of skill and size, was hammering one-timers.
