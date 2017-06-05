Wrongful death lawsuit from parents o...

Wrongful death lawsuit from parents of ex-NHL player Boogaard tossed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a former NHL player who blamed the league for their son's brain damage and addiction to prescription painkillers. Derek Boogard was a feared enforcer with the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Sat Lee 1
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) May 22 BigPhartse 94
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC