Which vets the Vegas Golden Knights should build around
Hockey fandom was in an unusual frenzy for a Sunday in mid-June thanks to teams unveiling their lists of protected players ahead of the expansion draft. Now, the roster for the Las Vegas Golden Knights is just days away from becoming a reality and the hockey heads have had a field day trying to figure out just how the new team's roster will shape up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|Jun 3
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC