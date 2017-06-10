WBS Penguins Summer Update, Part 1

As you will recall, the 18th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey came to a sudden, perhaps not so surprising end on Sunday, April 30, with a 2-1 loss at home to the Providence Bruins to lose out of the Calder Cup playoffs in round 1. The Bruins, incidentally, would go on to knock off the Hershey Bears in the Atlantic Division finals in seven games, winning Games 6 and 7 in Hershey. Providence's run came to an end at the hands of the Eastern Conference champion Syracuse Crunch, who themselves fell to the skates of the eventual Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins in six games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.