WBS Penguins Summer Update, Part 1
As you will recall, the 18th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey came to a sudden, perhaps not so surprising end on Sunday, April 30, with a 2-1 loss at home to the Providence Bruins to lose out of the Calder Cup playoffs in round 1. The Bruins, incidentally, would go on to knock off the Hershey Bears in the Atlantic Division finals in seven games, winning Games 6 and 7 in Hershey. Providence's run came to an end at the hands of the Eastern Conference champion Syracuse Crunch, who themselves fell to the skates of the eventual Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins in six games.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Fri
|His phartse
|96
|Jun 3
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
