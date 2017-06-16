Vegas Golden Knights about to become a reality
When Commissioner Gary Bettman officially announced the NHL's first expansion team since 2000 would be based in Las Vegas, Nevada almost a year ago, the idea of hockey mixed with the glitz and glamour of the desert may have been hard to believe. However, over the past 12 months we have seen the skeleton of an NHL franchise slowly take shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|11 hr
|His phartse
|96
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|Jun 3
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC