Tocchet would love another shot at a head coaching job
There are still two vacant head coaching jobs in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers still in need of a new bench boss, and it seems possible that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Rick Tocchet could be a potential candidate for at least one of them as he has been linked to several coaching vacancies this year. In an interview with TSN's Frank Seravalli on Saturday, Tocchet said that even though working on Mike Sullivan's staff in Pittsburgh has been the most fun he has ever had coaching in the NHL, he would still like another opportunity to be a head coach in the NHL again.
