Tocchet would love another shot at a ...

Tocchet would love another shot at a head coaching job

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

There are still two vacant head coaching jobs in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers still in need of a new bench boss, and it seems possible that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Rick Tocchet could be a potential candidate for at least one of them as he has been linked to several coaching vacancies this year. In an interview with TSN's Frank Seravalli on Saturday, Tocchet said that even though working on Mike Sullivan's staff in Pittsburgh has been the most fun he has ever had coaching in the NHL, he would still like another opportunity to be a head coach in the NHL again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Sat Lee 1
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) May 22 BigPhartse 94
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC