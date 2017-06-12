Thoughts on Thursday: The Penguins Dynasty, NMC's, and RFA's
With that, the time has finally come to discuss whether the Penguins or worthy of the elusive "dynasty" moniker that could keep any sports discussion going for hours on end. Although the salary cap was introduced to make it more difficult for teams to assemble and maintain winners, Pittsburgh has become the second team since the lockout to win three Stanley Cups around the same nucleus of players.
