Thoughts On Thursday: Best Of Three, ...

Thoughts On Thursday: Best Of Three, Toxic Contracts, and Options

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Blueshirt Banter

After outplaying the Pittsburgh Penguins throughout the first two games of the Finals, the Nashville Predators found themselves in a dire spot, down 2-0 heading back to Bridgestone Arena. Rather than overreact and make drastic changes, Peter Laviolette opted to stick to his guns, and his squad has turned the series into a best of three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blueshirt Banter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Jun 3 Lee 1
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) May 22 BigPhartse 94
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC