The Pittsburgh Penguins are just two wins away from history
The Pittsburgh Penguins came out flying at the start of the third period to score three unanswered goals in 3:18 en route to a 4-1 victory in Game 2 . For the second year in a row, the Penguins will take a 2-0 Stanley Cup Final lead into the opposing city when they travel to play at Nashville Saturday night.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
