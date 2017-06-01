The Pittsburgh Penguins are just two wins away from history

The Pittsburgh Penguins came out flying at the start of the third period to score three unanswered goals in 3:18 en route to a 4-1 victory in Game 2 . For the second year in a row, the Penguins will take a 2-0 Stanley Cup Final lead into the opposing city when they travel to play at Nashville Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.