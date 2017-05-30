The Latest: Catfish! And Hagelin in Pens lineup for Game 3
An eager Predators fan couldn't wait for the national anthem, instead chucking the first catfish onto the ice on the end of the ice where the Penguins were warming up. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury used his stick to sweep the fish toward the bench where someone scooped it up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|1 hr
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC