The Latest: Barkley takes up Bettman's invite to see hockey

A Southern California woman suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters previously pleaded guilty to stabbing her son and throwing her daughter out of a van while driving on the freeway in 2005. A source tells The Associated Press that a man who illegally rented out space in an Oakland warehouse that caught fire and killed 36 people will be charged with involuntary manslaughter along with the organizer of... A source tells The Associated Press that a man who illegally rented out space in an Oakland warehouse that caught fire and killed 36 people will be charged with involuntary manslaughter along with the organizer of a party at the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.