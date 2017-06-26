Stars acquire defenseman Marc Methot ...

Stars acquire defenseman Marc Methot in a trade with Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

This May 15, 2017 file photo shows Ottawa Senators' Marc Methot watching from the bench during the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Dallas Stars have acquired Methot in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Jun 16 His phartse 96
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,019 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC