Stanley Cup Final: Three things to wa...

Stanley Cup Final: Three things to watch in Game 3 between Penguins and Predators

5 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The Stanley Cup Final underdogs undermined themselves with a lack of discipline, called upon rookie Juuse Saros to mend another porous outing from Pekka Rinne and, most of all, With the Final headed to Nashville, where the Preds' play must mirror the energy of Bridgestone Arena if the Western Conference representatives are to slow the surging Pens, here are three things to watch in Game 3: Will Rinne return for another chance at redemption? Or will Saros, whose lone surrendered goal in Game 2 was negated by an offside call, get the call in hopes of sparking new life at the goalie spot? Coach Peter Laviolette said after Game 2 that he would not discuss the Predators' lineup, including whether or not Rinne has warranted a permanent seat on the bench.

Chicago, IL

