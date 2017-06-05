Stanley Cup Final: Frederick Gaudreau, Predators' unlikely hero,...
There's a makeshift stall at the front of the Predators locker room where Frederick Gaudreau, the biggest hero so far in the Stanley Cup Final, sits each day before and after practice. It's an unassuming space about yea big, complete with a mini shelf that might be from IKEA and a chair borrowed from a breakroom someplace in in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|Sat
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC