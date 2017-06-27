Sexton wants to build future in Buffalo with Botterill
When the Buffalo Sabres hired general manager Jason Botterill back in May, it was widely speculated that he would bring in Pittsburgh Penguins Director of Amateur Scouting, Randy Sexton for an assistant general manager role. On Monday, The Sabres made the Sexton hiring official, along with the hiring of Steve Greeley as an assistant general manager.
