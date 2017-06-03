Senators take 2-1 lead with win over ...

Senators take 2-1 lead with win over Pens

The Oak Ridge Observer

And the Pens left no doubts about Fleury's immediate future - a future on the bench - when they announced Friday that Matt Murray , who would have opened the playoffs with a shot at a second straight title run before a pregame injury sidelined him indefinitely, will return to the net to start Game 4 against the Ottawa Senators . The Senators clung to their lead, skating away with a 5-1 victory and an unexpected 2-1 series lead.

