Rozner: Great coaching helped Penguins survive attrition
After all, the guy's been a star at every level -- and played every day -- since Little League, so it doesn't make much sense to bring him up to play once a week. And some hockey teams call up players and turn scoring stars into fourth liners, or place them on checking lines, the proverbial racehorse turned plow horse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Fri
|His phartse
|96
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|Jun 3
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC