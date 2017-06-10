Rozner: Great coaching helped Penguin...

Rozner: Great coaching helped Penguins survive attrition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

After all, the guy's been a star at every level -- and played every day -- since Little League, so it doesn't make much sense to bring him up to play once a week. And some hockey teams call up players and turn scoring stars into fourth liners, or place them on checking lines, the proverbial racehorse turned plow horse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Fri His phartse 96
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Jun 3 Lee 1
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC