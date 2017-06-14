Rapper Chief Keef accused of drug pos...

Rapper Chief Keef accused of drug possession in South Dakota

A general rule is not to carry illegal drugs onto planes, but Chief Keef gave it a try and got caught on June 12 at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport in South Dakota . Airport police found four blunts and an edible in his backpack.

