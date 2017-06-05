Predators shut down Nashville in thei...

Predators shut down Nashville in their quest for the cup

18 hrs ago Read more: The Sidelines

The Nashville Predators regained some momentum with a much-needed 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night. It was no surprise that fans gathered downtown in support of the Predators, but the intense amount of fans that showed up proved to be quite the surprise.

Chicago, IL

