Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators Game 4 Odds, NHL Betting Pick
The Preds gave up an early goal but showed great composure in blanking the defending champion Penguins the rest of the way, improving to 8-1 at home in the playoffs. The Predators opened as -137 favorites ; the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ??
|Sat
|Lee
|1
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC