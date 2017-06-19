Pittsburgh Penguins to play preseason opener at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena
The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will open their preseason schedule on Sept. 19 at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena.
