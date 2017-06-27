Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bonino is E...

Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bonino is Essential to This Team

At his current salary cap hit of $1.9 million, Nick Bonino is one of the most affordable third line centres in the league. The Pittsburgh Penguins would love to sign him right now, but as his performance advanced this season, his price tag increased.

