Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bonino is Essential to This Team
At his current salary cap hit of $1.9 million, Nick Bonino is one of the most affordable third line centres in the league. The Pittsburgh Penguins would love to sign him right now, but as his performance advanced this season, his price tag increased.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pens Labyrinth.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe...
|May 31
|Nashville Bound
|1
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot
|May '17
|Bracken
|1
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC