Pittsburgh Penguins: Is Justin Schult...

Pittsburgh Penguins: Is Justin Schultz Legitimate Now?

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Pens Labyrinth

With Letang absent, the Pittsburgh Penguins had to find some sort of alternative to his services. It's hard enough to come across a number one defenceman in the NHL, let alone replace one with another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pens Labyrinth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) 47 min His phartse 96
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Jun 3 Lee 1
Penns "Stone Wall Defense" & "Quick Strike Offe... May 31 Nashville Bound 1
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
Sidney Crosby Out After Head Shot May '17 Bracken 1
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC