Pittsburgh Penguins Expansion Draft Preview
For the Pittsburgh Penguins , almost all of the debate, intrigue and drama from the 2017 NHL Expansion draft was already resolved during the regular season. That's when Marc-Andre Fleury agreed to a team request that he waive his no-movement clause for the draft, allowing the team to protect Matt Murray and have Fleury be exposed.
